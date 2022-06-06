informa
IBM to Buy Attack Surface-Management Firm Randori

Randori’s attack surface management software to be integrated into IBM Security QRadar extended detection and response (XDR) features.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 06, 2022
Photo of IBM building in NYC
Frances Roberts / Alamy Stock Photo

RSA CONFERENCE 2022 – San Francisco – IBM plans to purchase attack surface management firm Randori in a move that ultimately will expand IBM's extended detection and response (XDR) family of products to incorporate the "attacker's view" of the IT infrastructure.

The buy also will bolster IBM's X-Force with automated red-team functions and add to IBM's threat detection services within its Managed Security Services, the company said.

Randori, which is backed by Accomplice, .406 Ventures, Harmony Partners, and Legion Capital, offers visibility into on-premise and cloud exposure, including risk prioritization features. This is IBM's fourth acquisition of the year.

"Our clients today are faced with managing a complex technology landscape of accelerating cyberattacks targeted at applications running across a variety of hybrid cloud environments – from public clouds, private clouds and on-premises," said Mary O'Brien, General Manager, IBM Security, in a statement. "In this environment, it is essential for organizations to arm themselves with attacker’s perspective in order to help find their most critical blind spots and focus their efforts on areas that will minimize business disruption and damages to revenue and reputation."

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the coming months, pending closing conditions and regulatory reviews.

