informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

FTC Gives Chegg an 'F' for Careless Cybersecurity Impacting 40M Students

Ed-tech company Chegg is ordered by FTC to secure its systems after repeated breaches that exposed tens of millions of users' personal data.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 01, 2022
Chalk drawing of a keyboard and a cloud to represent educational technology
Source: rvlsoft via Alamy Stock Photo

The Chegg educational technology company has been ordered by the Federal Trade Commission to get its cybersecurity in order after four separate data breaches exposed the sensitive data of about 40 million customers and employees. 

The FTC accuses the company of failing to adhere to basic security measures like two-factor authentication, while also insecurely storing personal data in the cloud, failing to implement a security policy, and skipping employee training altogether. 

As a result of the FTC complaint, Chegg will now be required to limit data collection and delete old stored data, provide consumers with the option to delete data or opt out of collection, implement multifactor authentication, and develop a comprehensive information security program. 

“Chegg took shortcuts with millions of students' sensitive information," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement about the action. "Today's order requires the company to strengthen security safeguards, offer consumers an easy way to delete their data, and limit information collection on the front end. The Commission will continue to act aggressively to protect personal data."

RiskCloudApplication SecurityDatabase SecurityCompliancePrivacyAuthentication
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Ransomware Gangs Ramp Up Industrial Attacks in US
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Windows Mark of the Web Zero-Days Remain Patchless, Under Exploit
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Top 10 Kubernetes Security Risks Every DevSecOps Pro Should Know
Shauli Rozen, CEO and Co-Founder, ARMO
LinkedIn Phishing Spoof Bypasses Google Workspace Security
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports