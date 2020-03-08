FBI Warns on New E-Commerce Fraud

A wave of new, fraudulent websites has popped up to take advantage of the rise in online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

The FBI is warning of a new wave of fraudulent shopping websites, often advertised on social media platforms, that take orders for a wide range of products and then never deliver. According to the FBI's announcement, the fraudulent sites tend to offer prices considerably lower than comparable legitimate sites, require payment by online money transfer, and display content and layout copied from other, more traditional e-commerce sites.

Among the indicators of fraudulent activity listed in the notice include using the Internet top-level domains ".club" and ".top," web addresses registered within the last six months, and those utilizing a private domain registration service to avoid personal information being published in the Whois Public Internet Directory.

Individuals or organizations that have been victims are urged to report the activity to the Internet Crime Complaint Center or a local FBI field office.

For more, read here.





Register now for this year's fully virtual Black Hat USA, scheduled to take place August 1–6, and get more information about the event on the Black Hat website. Click for details on conference information and to register.





Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Recommended Reading: