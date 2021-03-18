Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

3/25/2021
06:50 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Exec Order Could Force Software Vendors to Disclose Breaches to Federal Gov't Customers

A decision on the order, which contains several recommendations, is still forthcoming.

Months after the headline-making SolarWinds hack that impacted several government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, the White House is prepping an executive order to require software vendors to notify federal government customers if they experience a breach.

Related Content:

7 Things We Know So Far About the SolarWinds Attacks

Special Report: Building an Effective Cybersecurity Incident Response Team

New From The Edge: In Secure Silicon We Trust

Reuters is reporting the news after reviewing a draft of the order. If approved, it would impact major software companies that sell to the government, like Microsoft or Salesforce.

A National Security Council spokeswoman said a decision on the order is still forthcoming, according to Reuters.

News of an executive order on software security was first reported in February. At that time, White House officials said the order would encourage software developers to build more security into their products.

The proposal on the table contains several recommendations, including the notification requirements for service providers. Vendors would still be required to preserve digital records for investigating hacks and work with the FBI and the Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) when responding to incidents.

Congress has tried unsuccessfully in the past to pass a national data breach notification law.

Read more here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
RDP Attacks Persist Near Record Levels in 2021
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  3/17/2021
News
Ransom Payments Have Nearly Tripled
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  3/18/2021
Commentary
What CISOs Can Learn From Big Breaches: Focus on the Root Causes
Neil Daswani, Author of "Big Breaches: Cybersecurity Lessons for Everyone",  3/18/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win an Amazon Gift Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: As God as my witness, I thought chickens could type.
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-19625
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-26
Remote Code Execution Vulnerability in tests/support/stores/test_grid_filter.php in oria gridx 1.3, allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code, via crafted value to the $query parameter.
CVE-2020-19626
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-26
Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in craftcms 3.1.31, allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML, via /admin/settings/sites/new.
CVE-2020-25840
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-26
Cross-Site scripting vulnerability in Micro Focus Access Manager product, affects all version prior to version 5.0. The vulnerability could cause configuration destruction.
CVE-2021-22506
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-26
Advance configuration exposing Information Leakage vulnerability in Micro Focus Access Manager product, affects all versions prior to version 5.0. The vulnerability could cause information leakage.
CVE-2021-3275
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-26
Unauthenticated stored cross-site scripting (XSS) exists in multiple TP-Link products including WIFI Routers (Wireless AC routers), Access Points, ADSL + DSL Gateways and Routers, which affects TD-W9977v1, TL-WA801NDv5, TL-WA801Nv6, TL-WA802Nv5, and Archer C3150v2 devices through the improper valida...