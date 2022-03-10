Ex-Canadian Government Employee Charged in NetWalker Ransomware Attacks

A former government employee in Canada has been extradited and charged for his alleged role in ransomware attacks that resulted in victim organizations forking out some $28 million in ransom payments.

Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins, 34, of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, was charged with conspiracy to commit computer and wire fraud as well as intentional damage to computers for allegedly participating in NetWalker ransomware attacks from April through December 2020. NetWalker ransomware has been used against organizations worldwide — everything from businesses to hospitals and schools.

Canadian law enforcement arrested Vachon-Desjardins in Quebec, on Jan. 27, 2021, and found cryptocurrency worth $28,151,582, the US Department of Justice said in an announcement of the case.



