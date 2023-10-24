informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Cyberattacks on Kenya Drop in Third Quarter

National response team attributes reduction to a cyber workforce with better training.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 24, 2023
The Kenyan flag with code running horizontally across
Source: Mykhailo Polenok via Alamy Stock Photo

Kenya has attributed an 11% decrease in cyber threats to increased training of its frontline cybersecurity personnel, along with greater cybersecurity awareness.

According to the July-September 2023 report from the Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre (KE-CIRT/CC), nearly 124 million cyber threat events were detected — a 11.36% decrease from the 139.7 million threat events detected the previous quarter.

Christopher Wambua, spokesman for the Communications Authority of Kenya, said Kenya's critical information infrastructure was the target for more than 855 million cyber threats between July 2022 and June 2023, making Kenya the third most targeted country in the region, behind South Africa and Nigeria.

Statistics from the report showed that system attacks accounted for over 100 million of the detections. A DDoS attack on its e-citizen digital platform in July was specifically named, as it was briefly inaccessible following a hit claimed by Anonymous Sudan.

DR GlobalThreat IntelligenceMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
'Log in with...' Feature Allows Full Online Account Takeover for Millions
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
1Password Becomes Latest Victim of Okta Customer Service Breach
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
9 Innovative Ways to Boost Security Hygiene for Cyber Awareness Month
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Cyberattackers Alter Implant on 30K Compromised Cisco IOS XE Devices
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports