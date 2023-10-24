Cyberattacks on Kenya Drop in Third Quarter

Kenya has attributed an 11% decrease in cyber threats to increased training of its frontline cybersecurity personnel, along with greater cybersecurity awareness.

According to the July-September 2023 report from the Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre (KE-CIRT/CC), nearly 124 million cyber threat events were detected — a 11.36% decrease from the 139.7 million threat events detected the previous quarter.

Christopher Wambua, spokesman for the Communications Authority of Kenya, said Kenya's critical information infrastructure was the target for more than 855 million cyber threats between July 2022 and June 2023, making Kenya the third most targeted country in the region, behind South Africa and Nigeria.

Statistics from the report showed that system attacks accounted for over 100 million of the detections. A DDoS attack on its e-citizen digital platform in July was specifically named, as it was briefly inaccessible following a hit claimed by Anonymous Sudan.