Colonial Pipeline CEO Confirms Ransom Payment

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-33204PUBLISHED: 2021-05-19
In the pg_partman (aka PG Partition Manager) extension before 4.5.1 for PostgreSQL, arbitrary code execution can be achieved via SECURITY DEFINER functions because an explicit search_path is not set.
CVE-2021-31930PUBLISHED: 2021-05-19
Persistent cross-site scripting (XSS) in the web interface of Concerto through 2.3.6 allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to introduce arbitrary JavaScript by injecting an XSS payload into the First Name or Last Name parameter upon registration. When a privileged user attempts to delete the acc...
CVE-2017-17674PUBLISHED: 2021-05-19
BMC Remedy Mid Tier 9.1SP3 is affected by remote and local file inclusion. Due to the lack of restrictions on what can be targeted, the system can be vulnerable to attacks such as system fingerprinting, internal port scanning, Server Side Request Forgery (SSRF), or remote code execution (RCE).
CVE-2017-17675PUBLISHED: 2021-05-19
BMC Remedy Mid Tier 9.1SP3 is affected by log hijacking. Remote logging can be accessed by unauthenticated users, allowing for an attacker to hijack the system logs. This data can include user names and HTTP data.
CVE-2017-17677PUBLISHED: 2021-05-19
BMC Remedy 9.1SP3 is affected by authenticated code execution. Authenticated users that have the right to create reports can use BIRT templates to run code.