informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

British, Toronto Libraries Struggle After Cyber Incidents

It's unknown who the threat actors are and whether the outages are connected.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 01, 2023
The gate to the British Library
Source: Ianni Dimitrov Pictures via Alamy Stock Photo

As the national library of the UK, the British Library has a collection of more than 150 million items, including books, films, and manuscripts. But the library is struggling with major outages affecting its website and services after a late October cyberattack.

The library reported that some on-site services such as Wi-Fi were affected; however, its buildings remain open and certain on-site services are still available.

"We're currently investigating the incident with @NCSC and other specialists," according to a British Library post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On the same day of the cybersecurity incident at the British Library, the Toronto Library reported it had experienced its own. In a website update posted today, the library noted that due to the incident there, certain services such as personal accounts, map passes, digital collections, public computers, and printing services were unavailable. 

Though the Toronto Library is still open as scheduled, it states that it anticipates the process of becoming fully operational again may take several days.

It's unknown whether the two cyber incidents are connected.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Boeing Breached by Ransomware, LockBit Gang Claims
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Iran APT Targets the Mediterranean With Watering-Hole Attacks
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Biden's Artificial Intelligence Executive Order Covers Broad Concerns
Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
'Log in with...' Feature Allows Full Online Account Takeover for Millions
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports