informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Event
Emerging Cyber Vulnerabilities That Every Enterprise Should Know About | Sept 22 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Manage Your Unmanaged Cloud Attack Surface | Sept 21 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Cyberattackers Make Waves in Hotel Swimming Pool Controls

Pool controllers exposed to the Internet with default passwords let threat actors tweak pool pH levels, and potentially more.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 19, 2022
Woman on tablet with legs over a hotel pool
Source: Antonio Santos via Alamy

After the hacktivist group GhostSec bragged it had breached a hotel pool controller in Israel, a team of researchers decided to take a deep dive. 

The cyberattack group didn't provide details about the operational technology (OT) breach, but researchers at Otorio found two Aegis II controllers exposed to the Internet with default passwords. The Aegis II controller is used to control the chemical concentration in water in locations such as pools. 

Last week, GhostSec first claimed it breached 55 Berghof programmable logic controllers (PLCs) across Israel. On Sept. 10, the group claimed it had control over an unidentified hotel's pool water system. 

GhostSec warned in a posted message that while it has control of the pool's pH and chlorine levels, it wasn't interested in using the access to harm innocent people. The threat actors simply wanted to demonstrate the kind of damage they could do, the post added. 

"Our research found two pool controllers that could be affected," the Otorio report said. "While we do not know for certain, it appears that the most likely aim of the breach was for the attackers to demonstrate that they had the ability to control the water's pH in the hotel's pools as GhostSec's Telegram message alleged."

The researchers noted that the incident underscores the potential dangerous real-world implications of OT cyberattacks. 


OperationsIoTApplication Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Attackers Can Compromise Most Cloud Data in Just 3 Steps
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Hacker Pwns Uber Via Compromised VPN Account
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Note to Security Vendors: Companies Are Picking Favorites
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Token-Mining Weakness in Microsoft Teams Makes for Perfect Phish
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports