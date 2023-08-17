Bitsight Leverages SPM to Bolster External Attack Surface Security

Bitsight’s Greg Keshian checks the status of external attack surface management and how the emerging discipline of security performance management (SPM) can better secure the attack surface. He offers guidance for how to mitigate problems there. Keshian also enumerates the major catalysts affecting attack surfaces, and how governance frameworks can be incorporated to ensure organizational compliance with state and federal laws.

About the Speaker: Gregory Keshian (Kesh) serves as the Senior Vice President & General Manager of BitSight’s Security Performance Management line of business. Kesh steers the strategy and investments of the SPM business unit to maximize its value and reach, ensuring it meets and exceeds the needs of the cybersecurity industry.

Kesh has led product management and go-to functions at several tech companies for over 10 years. Prior to BitSight, he was the Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Bigtincan and has held positions as Chief Product Officer & CMO at Brainshark and COO / Co-founder at Rekener.

Kesh holds a degree in business administration, finance, and strategic management from Babson College and earned an MBA at Boston College.