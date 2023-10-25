informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

BHI Energy Releases Details of Akira Ransomware Attack

The threat actor exfiltrated 690GB of uncompressed data, or 767,035 files.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 25, 2023
A bunch of code in blue with the word "Ransomware" in the middle in red
Source: Christophe Coat via Alamy Stock Photo

Westinghouse subsidiary BHI Energy, an energy services provider, confirmed that it experienced an Akira ransomware attack in June.

BHI's IT team at BHI discovered network data being encrypted in late June; as it proceeded to investigate the incident, it brought in outside counsel and a third-party cybersecurity firm.

The cybersecurity firm found that Akira, the threat actor, gained initial access in late May through the compromised account of a third-party contractor, resulting in the threat actor reaching "the internal BHI network through a VPN connection."

According to the notice sent to Iowa's consumer protection agency, in the week after first gaining access, the threat actor performed reconnaissance of the internal network on two different occasions. In late June, the threat actor started exfiltrating 690GB of data over nine days, including data like BHI's Active Directory database. Once the threat actor completed this, they then deployed the Akira ransomware.

The threat actor was removed from BHI's network in July, and the company took several steps to secure its environment. Since BHI's cloud backup solution was unaffected, the company was able to recover data without needing a ransomware decryption tool.

In reviewing the affected systems, BHI found that the data affected included personal information such as full names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and health information of 896 Iowa residents, who have since been notified. BHI is offering a 24-month membership to Experian's IdentityWorks to these people.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
'Log in with...' Feature Allows Full Online Account Takeover for Millions
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
1Password Becomes Latest Victim of Okta Customer Service Breach
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
9 Innovative Ways to Boost Security Hygiene for Cyber Awareness Month
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Cyberattackers Alter Implant on 30K Compromised Cisco IOS XE Devices
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports