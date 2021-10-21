informa
Akamai Technologies Completes Acquisition of Guardicore to Extend Its Zero Trust Solutions to Help Stop Ransomware

Guardicore's micro-segmentation products will be added to Akamai's portfolio of Zero Trust solutions.
October 21, 2021
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today announced the company has completed its acquisition of Guardicore of Tel Aviv, Israel. On September 29, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire the company in exchange for approximately $600 million.

Guardicore’s leading micro-segmentation products will be added to Akamai’s comprehensive portfolio of Zero Trust solutions to protect enterprises from damage caused by breaches like ransomware, while safeguarding the critical assets at the core of the network.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. The most innovative companies worldwide choose Akamai to secure and deliver their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's largest and most trusted edge platform, Akamai keeps apps, code, and experiences closer to users - and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, content delivery, and edge compute products and services at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

