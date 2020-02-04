Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

4/2/2020
02:00 PM
David
Connect Directly
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail vvv
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

A Hacker's Perspective on Securing VPNs As You Go Remote

As organizations rush to equip and secure their newly remote workforce, it's important to keep things methodical and purposeful

Faced with the certainty of organizational and global impact, and trying to urgently be a good corporate citizen, of course your organization is sending staff home. And while HR and finance are struggling with how to manage PTO and benefits for scores of sick employees, IT is scrambling to get as many employees as possible productive from their brand new (and ill equipped) home offices.

Despite national strategic exercises regarding pandemics, and in spite of a culture obsessed with zombies and prepping, very few organizations are actually prepared. So when leadership says "Let them work remotely," what are IT and security to do? They let them work remotely of course. However, the rapid transition from in-house to pure remote has to be done well, or an already horrible situation might well be far worse.

Perhaps an idea that we've all recently learned applies to this new situation: While helping the world flatten the curve for a pandemic, we need to do the same thing with the other risks we're addressing at our organizations. The pressure to move fast is immense, but it's critical to make sure we don't increase the risk curve by rushing and overwhelming the business-- and create a dream scenario for an adversary in the process. We need to make sure that our organizational impacts don't exceed our ability to cope, and that means what it always means in security: Methodical, purposeful, and determined actions. 

What are those tasked with protecting corporate networks to do? If we move too quickly, perhaps the changes we make will have worse outcomes than being offline. Would 1,000 employees suddenly hitting the VPN crush the infrastructure? Do we have a strategy to roll out two-factor to everyone? How will staff even log in? Personal computers via RDP? Ooof.

As someone who makes a living taking advantage of rush jobs and sloppy IT handiwork, urgently configured, patched, and deployed VPNs make my job a breeze. Disable two-factor authentication (2FA) and I'm in heaven. 

So, how do we keep our adversaries at bay, while balancing the survival of the business? 

First step, get stakeholder buy-in to take a measured and methodical approach to manage risk as you transition to a remote work environment. Have a candid conversation with your business leaders about the risks of going too fast and not taking appropriate precautions. Educate stakeholders on the risks of moving everyone overnight to the VPN, and ask them to prioritize what's required now, and what can wait (create cohorts of users based on those that need access first, and so on). 

Once you've got buy-in, focus on nailing the fundamentals, and that means going beyond patching known VPN vulns. There are always unpatchable weaknesses and non-public issues that hackers can exploit. To mitigate these unknowns, companies need to look at the fundamentals.  

  • Like any disaster scenario, nothing matters if you can’t get critical functions working. Get the VPNs up, but try not to cut too many corners (change the default password!). Critical users doing their jobs effectively is better than a horde of half-functioning folks.
  • Segment your network. Make sure your VPN lands in a DMZ and can't talk to everything. If users are remoting into a desktop, they don't need access to backend databases or infrastructure.
  • Least privilege should be your standard. Your marketer most likely doesn't need access to your infrastructure.
  • Visibility and vigilant monitoring: When an employee's credentials are compromised, you want a fighting chance of catching it early and responding well. If you're a responder accustomed to confiscating the box, plan in advance to conduct an investigation with remote users, and get visibility in place before you need it.
  • Educate your users. Make sure they understand the new risks and remind them, "Hey, don't click links for outbreak maps in your email, okay?"

If you can get privileges locked down, some basic segmentation in place, and some visibility, then at least your team has a fighting chance to keep the hackers out while 2FA rolls out. At least your MSSP has some data they can respond with.

Extreme times, extreme measures… sure. And yes, VPNs are incredibly valuable, so use them properly. But don't expect to turn something on overnight and get it right; that's bound to lead to mistakes that your adversary can exploit. But move with intention and engage in ways that don't make the world worse. The continuity of the business may require compromise to specific security procedures, but take reasonable steps to reduce the security risk to your organization, and make it a dialogue with the business so the risks are understood.

Related Content:

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's featured story: " How to Evict Attackers Living Off Your Land."

David Wolpoff (Moose) is co-founder and CTO of Randori. Moose's background is in digital forensics, vulnerability research, reverse engineering and embedded electronic design. Before Randori, Moose ran "Hacker on Retainer," where he conducted determined adversary attacks for ... View Full Bio
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win a Starbucks Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: I read to new remote worker security policy and have it covered!
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
Data breaches and regulations have forced organizations to pay closer attention to the security incident response function. However, security leaders may be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-8423
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-02
A buffer overflow in the httpd daemon on TP-Link TL-WR841N V10 (firmware version 3.16.9) devices allows an authenticated remote attacker to execute arbitrary code via a GET request to the page for the configuration of the Wi-Fi network.
CVE-2019-14868
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-02
In ksh version 20120801, a flaw was found in the way it evaluates certain environment variables. An attacker could use this flaw to override or bypass environment restrictions to execute shell commands. Services and applications that allow remote unauthenticated attackers to provide one of those env...
CVE-2019-20635
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-02
codeBeamer before 9.5.0-RC3 does not properly restrict the ability to execute custom Java code and access the Java class loader via computed fields.
CVE-2020-11452
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-02
Microstrategy Web 10.4 includes functionality to allow users to import files or data from external resources such as URLs or databases. By providing an external URL under attacker control, it's possible to send requests to external resources (aka SSRF) or leak files from the local system using the f...
CVE-2020-11453
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-02
Microstrategy Web 10.4 is vulnerable to Server-Side Request Forgery in the Test Web Service functionality exposed through the path /MicroStrategyWS/. The functionality requires no authentication and, while it is not possible to pass parameters in the SSRF request, it is still possible to exploit it ...