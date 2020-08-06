Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

6/12/2020
01:40 PM
Steve Zurier
Steve Zurier
Slideshows
Connect Directly
Twitter
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

7 Must-Haves for a Rockin' Red Team

Follow these tips for running red-team exercises that will deliver added insight into your operations.
Previous
1 of 8
Next

With the threat landscape as dangerous as it is today, all organizations need deeper insights into their networks. That's where red-team exercises can help.

Despite the expense, the vast majority of companies will engage with third parties to conduct them. But building an in-house team is also an option. Either way, everyone should understand some red-team basics.

"Start by trusting your gut and don't overthink complex problems," says Daniel Wood, associate vice president of consulting at Bishop Fox, who recently posted a blog based on his experience managing red teams. "If you start to think something might be amiss or just plain wrong for the environment you're in, chances are it is. And if you are too reactive to what's around, you will be one step behind. A primary goal of a red team is to dictate and develop the situation, not to let others do it for you."

What should happen after that gut check? This list of seven tips will help you get the most from a red-team exercise.

 

Steve Zurier has more than 30 years of journalism and publishing experience, most of the last 24 of which were spent covering networking and security technology. Steve is based in Columbia, Md. View Full Bio

Previous
1 of 8
Next
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win a Starbucks Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: Coronavirus?  No, no, I'm about to re-watch the SpaceX launch in VR.
Current Issue
How Cybersecurity Incident Response Programs Work (and Why Some Don't)
This Tech Digest takes a look at the vital role cybersecurity incident response (IR) plays in managing cyber-risk within organizations. Download the Tech Digest today to find out how well-planned IR programs can detect intrusions, contain breaches, and help an organization restore normal operations.
Flash Poll
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-14004
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
An issue was discovered in Icinga2 before v2.12.0-rc1. The prepare-dirs script (run as part of the icinga2 systemd service) executes chmod 2750 /run/icinga2/cmd. /run/icinga2 is under control of an unprivileged user by default. If /run/icinga2/cmd is a symlink, then it will by followed and arbitrary...
CVE-2020-4046
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
In affected versions of WordPress, users with low privileges (like contributors and authors) can use the embed block in a certain way to inject unfiltered HTML in the block editor. When affected posts are viewed by a higher privileged user, this could lead to script execution in the editor/wp-admin....
CVE-2020-4047
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
In affected versions of WordPress, authenticated users with upload permissions (like authors) are able to inject JavaScript into some media file attachment pages in a certain way. This can lead to script execution in the context of a higher privileged user when the file is viewed by them. This has b...
CVE-2020-4048
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
In affected versions of WordPress, due to an issue in wp_validate_redirect() and URL sanitization, an arbitrary external link can be crafted leading to unintended/open redirect when clicked. This has been patched in version 5.4.2, along with all the previously affected versions via a minor release (...
CVE-2020-4049
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
In affected versions of WordPress, when uploading themes, the name of the theme folder can be crafted in a way that could lead to JavaScript execution in /wp-admin on the themes page. This does require an admin to upload the theme, and is low severity self-XSS. This has been patched in version 5.4.2...