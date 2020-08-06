7 Must-Haves for a Rockin' Red Team

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-14004PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
An issue was discovered in Icinga2 before v2.12.0-rc1. The prepare-dirs script (run as part of the icinga2 systemd service) executes chmod 2750 /run/icinga2/cmd. /run/icinga2 is under control of an unprivileged user by default. If /run/icinga2/cmd is a symlink, then it will by followed and arbitrary...
CVE-2020-4046PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
In affected versions of WordPress, users with low privileges (like contributors and authors) can use the embed block in a certain way to inject unfiltered HTML in the block editor. When affected posts are viewed by a higher privileged user, this could lead to script execution in the editor/wp-admin....
CVE-2020-4047PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
In affected versions of WordPress, authenticated users with upload permissions (like authors) are able to inject JavaScript into some media file attachment pages in a certain way. This can lead to script execution in the context of a higher privileged user when the file is viewed by them. This has b...
CVE-2020-4048PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
In affected versions of WordPress, due to an issue in wp_validate_redirect() and URL sanitization, an arbitrary external link can be crafted leading to unintended/open redirect when clicked. This has been patched in version 5.4.2, along with all the previously affected versions via a minor release (...
CVE-2020-4049PUBLISHED: 2020-06-12
In affected versions of WordPress, when uploading themes, the name of the theme folder can be crafted in a way that could lead to JavaScript execution in /wp-admin on the themes page. This does require an admin to upload the theme, and is low severity self-XSS. This has been patched in version 5.4.2...