informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Event
The Craziest Cyberattacks Seen In the Wild and How You Can Avoid Them | Jan 24 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Zacks Investment Research Hack Exposes Data for 820K Customers

Zacks Elite sign-ups for the period 1999–2005 were accessed, including name, address, email address, phone number, and the password associated with Zacks.com.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 25, 2023
Abstract image illustrating a cyberattack
Source: Wavebreak Media Ltd. via Alamy Stock Photo

An older database of Zacks Market Research was accessed by an unauthorized party, compromising the personal data associated with 820,0000 users' Zacks.com accounts.

The company, which offers financial markets research, disclosed the breach as required to the Maine attorney general, and reported that the cyberattack occurred sometime between November 2021 and last August. Specifically, the records of Zacks Elite product customers who signed up between 1999 and 2005 were accessed, the company explained in a letter notifying those impacted users.

"Also, while Zacks is constantly monitoring and updating our system to safeguard customer information, including in consultation with our outside cybersecurity expert, as a result of this incident, we are conducting an investigation and continuing our ongoing efforts to evaluate and implement additional measures to further enhance our protocols for the protection of your personal information," the company said.

RiskOperationsAttacks/BreachesDatabase Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Rackspace Sunsets Email Service Downed in Ransomware Attack
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Five Guys Data Breach Puts HR Data Under a Heat Lamp
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Beyond the Obvious: The Boldest Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
API Security Is the New Black
Jonathan Care, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports