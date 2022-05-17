informa
Application Security
New Venture Capital Fund Focuses on Emerging Cybersecurity Tech

The founders behind more than 90 cybersecurity firms have set up a $300 million investment fund.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 17, 2022
investors at a table only hands shown
Source: ktasimar via Alamy

A new venture capital firm, Ballistic Ventures, is making investments in cybersecurity innovation, with an initial fund predicted to reach $300 million, the group said. 

Ballistic has already begun investing in startup cybersecurity companies, including Concentric AI, Nudge Security, Pangea, and Veza. The VC touts its deep bench of founders with a collective 90 cybersecurity firms, 10,000-plus security pros, and more than $100 billion in value to their collective credit. 

“At Ballistic, we have assembled the who’s who in cybersecurity – a deep bench of the best operators, entrepreneurs and investors who have been at the forefront of industry for three decades,” said Red Schlein, Ballistic Ventures general partner, in a statement announcing the group. “For us, the cybersecurity fight is real and personal – and the need for revolutionary solutions has never been more urgent." 

