Twilio Users Kicked Out of Desktop App, Forced to Switch to Mobile

UPDATE

Twilio's Authy Desktop application for Linux, Windows, and macOS has finally been shut down, and is logging users out of the application.

Earlier this year, the company announced that the application, which manages sign-ons for two-factor authentication (2FA)-protected accounts, would meet its end of life (EOL) in March. However, the desktop app has continued to work past the EOL date.

Now, the app has officially been discontinued. Twilio recommends that users switch to the mobile version of the app, as it offers "similar or better features for securely storing your authenticator account tokens and are fully supported and regularly updated."

However, some users are reporting that the desktop version is inaccessible: When they installed Authy on their phones, their tokens did not synchronize correctly, and they were missing a significant amount of data.

It is possible that these users did not have the backup feature enabled, which ensures that a user's tokens automatically sync between devices. According to a Twilio spokesperson, "If users are finding that their tokens didn't synchronize properly, it's best for them to follow the instructions linked at the bottom of the page, specifically the 'Decrypt a 2FA account takeover.'"

This story was updated at 4:00 p.m. ET on Aug. 2 to reflect comments from the vendor.