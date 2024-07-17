Tumeryk Inc. Launches With Free Gen AI LLM Vulnerability Scanner

PRESS RELEASE

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tumeryk Inc., a leader in AI security solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Tumeryk AI Security Studio to enable organizations to simulate and enhance generative AI (gen AI) security. The large language model (LLM) vulnerability scanner can be run by security professionals against their gen AI API inference endpoints. The Tumeryk LLM Safety Report generated allows enterprises to discover potential gen AI risks and protect against them by building security policies in the Tumeryk Gen AI Firewall. The Gen AI Firewall is built using NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails and other state-of-the-art tools and research.

Tumeryk is also hosting a free webinar - Generative AI Security and Risk Mitigation - featuring Rohit Valia, CEO and founder of Tumeryk, and Christopher Parisien, senior manager of applied research at NVIDIA, to share how organizations can leverage Tumeryk's technologies to safely deploy gen AI-based applications into production. Sign up for the webinar enables access to the free gen AI LLM vulnerability scanner service and the Tumeryk Gen AI Security Studio.

"By making the gen AI LLM vulnerability scanner service available for free, Tumeryk is allowing organizations to get an understanding of their risk profile while using these innovative technologies and ensuring that they stay secure and compliant," said Valia. "Artificial intelligence, particularly Gen AI, holds immense transformative potential – and demand for the best security tools."

"Gen AI presents a powerful opportunity for innovation, and organizations must approach implementations with safety in mind, especially for regulated industries. As CISOs, we need to adapt our security capabilities and operations to be inclusive of Gen AI solutions," said Puneet Thapliyal, ex-CISO at Hippocratic.ai. "Tumeryk provides the tools for enterprises to enhance gen AI security."

The Gen AI Security Studio is designed for security analysts, providing a comprehensive platform to scan LLMs and build and test gen AI Firewall policies. This proactive approach helps identify vulnerabilities and strengthens AI defenses prior to deployment.

The Gen AI Firewall enables centralized controls over gen AI access. Security and governance teams can collaborate with developers to build sophisticated guardrails using the Gen AI Security Studio and deploy them to the Gen AI Firewall. Utilizing NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, the Gen AI Firewall leverages heuristics to block jailbreak attempts, score hallucinations, moderate content, and orchestrate dialogs. It enables the creation of virtual silos for LLMs using role-based access control (RBAC) and enhances security through an API key vault. This firewall is crucial for maintaining the integrity and reliability of AI systems by helping ensure interactions remain within predefined security parameters.

The AI Security Monitoring Dashboard offers a single pane of glass for monitoring LLMs across cloud providers. This allows operations teams to monitor the performance of gen AI applications and review comprehensive logs and alerts to ensure any deviations from expected behavior are promptly addressed.

The free LLM scanner and Gen AI Security Studio can be accessed from the AWS Marketplace or https://tumeryk.com/, providing easy access for organizations looking to enhance their AI security posture. Tumeryk AI solutions represent a significant advancement in AI security, offering a holistic approach to managing the complexities of gen AI. As AI continues to integrate deeper into business operations, Tumeryk Inc. remains at the forefront of ensuring these systems are secure, reliable, and aligned with organizational policies.

About Tumeryk Inc.

Tumeryk Inc. is a pioneering company in AI security solutions, dedicated to developing innovative technologies that safeguard AI systems. With a focus on proactive risk management and comprehensive protection strategies, Tumeryk Inc. enables organizations to deploy AI with confidence and integrity.