informa
/
Announcements
Event
Strategies for DDoS Resilience and Response | Oct 18 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Using Zero Trust to Protect Remote and Home Workers | Oct 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Thoma Bravo to Acquire ForgeRock in $2.3B Deal

This marks the third identity and access management (IAM) company acquired by Thoma Bravo in just the past few months.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 12, 2022
Image of Thoma Bravo private equity investor site on mobile phone and laptop screen
Source: Timon Schneider via Alamy Stock Photo

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo continues its massive multibillion-dollar buying spree in the identity and access management (IAM) space, this time splashing out $2.3 billion in a reportedly all-cash offer for ForgeRock. 

ForgeRock went public just a little over a year ago, Reuters pointed out. The San Francisco-based company provides IAM for end consumers, workforce, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the company site says.

ForgeRock shareholders will receive $23.25 per share, which represents a premium of about 53.4% to the stock's last closing price on Tuesday. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Thoma Bravo is banking on a swelling market for cloud services to drive IAM demand, according to earlier Dark Reading reporting on investors' keen interest in the cybersecurity software sector. 

Reuters added that the private equity firm has also expressed interest in Darktrace and Nearmap over the past year. 

OperationsIoTEndpointIdentity & Access Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Updates Mitigation for Exchange Server Zero-Days
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros
Chris Jacob, VP, Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient
Ikea Smart Light System Flaw Lets Attackers Turn Bulbs on Full Blast
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
CISA: Multiple APT Groups Infiltrate Defense Organization
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports