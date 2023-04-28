The Promise — and Urgency — of Building a Successful SaaS Security Program

Brendan O'Connor of AppOmni makes the case for why CISOs and their teams should be building programs that handle the security for software as a service (SaaS). He speaks to the most common and concerning SaaS threats on the loose and offers critical components of a good SaaS security strategy. O'Connor also weighs in on how the role of today's CISO is evolving and what their new challenges will be.

Brendan O'Connor is the CEO and co-founder of AppOmni. Prior to AppOmni, Brendan served as CSO at Salesforce and Security CTO at ServiceNow. He is a 20-year veteran of the security industry and is passionate about securing the SaaS applications that power businesses and enterprises.