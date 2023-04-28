informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
video

The Promise — and Urgency — of Building a Successful SaaS Security Program

Brendan O'Connor of AppOmni joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how to secure software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Brendan O'Connor of AppOmni
Source: Informa Tech

Brendan O'Connor of AppOmni makes the case for why CISOs and their teams should be building programs that handle the security for software as a service (SaaS). He speaks to the most common and concerning SaaS threats on the loose and offers critical components of a good SaaS security strategy. O'Connor also weighs in on how the role of today's CISO is evolving and what their new challenges will be.

Brendan O'Connor is the CEO and co-founder of AppOmni. Prior to AppOmni, Brendan served as CSO at Salesforce and Security CTO at ServiceNow. He is a 20-year veteran of the security industry and is passionate about securing the SaaS applications that power businesses and enterprises.

Cloud
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports