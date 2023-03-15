informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Telerik Bug Exploited to Steal Federal Agency Data, CISA Warns

An unpatched Microsoft Web server allowed multiple cybersecurity threat groups to steal data from a federal civilian executive branch.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 15, 2023
software bug abstract image
Source: Alexander Yakimov via Alamy Stock Photo

Multiple threat groups were able breach a federal agency and steal data by exploiting a years-old Progress Telerik vulnerability in an unpatched Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Web server — and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) wants other IT security teams to be on the lookout for similar exposure.

The Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) was compromised from last November to January 2023 after threat actors were able to exploit a .NET deserialization Telerik vulnerability from 2019 (CVE-2019-18935) in the agency's Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Web server, CISA reported.

CISA, along with the FBI and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), has issued indicators of compromise and warn teams running Telerik UI for ASP.NET Ajax builds from earlier than 2020 who are concerned about unpatched servers to immediately:

  • Implement a patch management solution to ensure compliance with the latest security patches.
  • Validate output from patch management and vulnerability scanning against running services to check for discrepancies and account for all services.
  • Limit service accounts to the minimum permissions necessary to run services.
Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Employees Are Feeding Sensitive Biz Data to ChatGPT, Raising Security Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
5 Lessons Learned From Hundreds of Penetration Tests
Nick Merritt, Vice President of Security Products and Services, Halo Security
SVB Meltdown: What It Means for Cybersecurity Startups' Access to Capital
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Inside Threat: Developers Leaked 10M Credentials, Passwords in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports