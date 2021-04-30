Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

4/30/2021
01:45 PM
Dark Reading Staff
50%
50%

Survey Finds Broad Concern Over Third-Party App Providers Post-SolarWinds

Most IT and cybersecurity professionals think security is important enough to delay deployment of applications, survey data shows.

Recent breaches of third-party applications are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.

A recent Dark Reading poll of IT and cybersecurity professionals found 34% believe attackers with deep knowledge of application vulnerabilities present the greatest threat to app security – and 78% say security is important enough to delay deployment of applications.

The research also reveals the massive attack on network monitoring software SolarWinds Orion at the end of 2020 has shifted the conversation to focus more on third-party app providers. More than half (52%) of IT and security managers say incidents like the SolarWinds breach have caused changes in their evaluation and vetting processes for third-party app providers and 53% believe these types of apps now put them at great risk of a data breach.

While respondents' concern for third-party apps is evident, Dark Reading's survey shows a relatively substantial percentage of organizations still don't view API security as a critical issue.

Read the full report here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events.
 

