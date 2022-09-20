informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Event
Emerging Cyber Vulnerabilities That Every Enterprise Should Know About | Sept 22 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Manage Your Unmanaged Cloud Attack Surface | Sept 21 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Survey Shows CISOs Losing Confidence in Ability to Stop Ransomware Attacks

Despite an 86% surge in budget resources to defend against ransomware, 90% of orgs were impacted by attacks last year, a survey reveals.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 20, 2022
Ransomware alert on laptop screen
Source: Vladimir Stanisic via Alamy

An annual survey of CISOs from Canada, the UK, and US reveals that security teams are starting to lose hope that they can defend against the next ransomware attack.

The survey was conducted by SpyCloud, and it showed that although budgets to protect against cyberattacks have swelled by 86%, a full 90% of organizations surveyed said they had been impacted by a ransomware over the past year.

"Additionally, more organizations have implemented 'Plan B' measures this year, from opening cryptocurrency accounts to purchasing ransomware insurance riders," the SpyCloud ransomware report said. "These findings suggest that organizations realize threats are slipping through their defenses and a ransomware attack is inevitable."

The survey did show some bright spots on the cybersecurity front — nearly three-quarters of those organizations surveyed are using multifactor authentication (MFA), with an increase from 44% to 73% year-over-year. The report added that respondents said they are focused on stopping credential-stealing malware, particularly on unmanaged network devices.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsOperations
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Attackers Can Compromise Most Cloud Data in Just 3 Steps
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Hacker Pwns Uber Via Compromised VPN Account
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Note to Security Vendors: Companies Are Picking Favorites
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Token-Mining Weakness in Microsoft Teams Makes for Perfect Phish
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports