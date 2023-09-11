informa
Announcements
Event
Tips for A Streamlined Transition to Zero Trust | Sept 28 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER NOW>
Event
The Evolution of the Vulnerability Landscape in 2023 | Sept 27 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

'Steal-It' Campaign Uses OnlyFans Models as Lures

Custom PowerShell scripts are being deployed against geofenced targets in Australia, Belgium, and Poland to exfiltrate data.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 11, 2023
Man stealing in business concept image
Source: Anna Berkut via Alamy

A sophisticated cyber campaign is using images of OnlyFans models and geofencing to target specific victims across Australia, Poland, and Belgium, using custom PowerShell scripts to steal data.

According to a recent report from Zscaler ThreatLabz, the campaign, called "Steal-It," is likely the work of APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, researchers said.

After establishing an initial foothold with customized PowerShell Nishang Start-CaptureServer scripts, the Steal-It cyberattack abuses the Mockbin API endpoint generating tool to exfiltrate data, including NTLM hashes and command output, the report explained.

"These operations use customized PowerShell scripts, designed to pilfer crucial NTLM hashes before transmitting it to the Mockbin platform," the researchers said. "The initial phase of the campaign involves the deployment of LNK files concealed in zip archives, while ensuring persistence within the system through strategic utilization of the StartUp folder."

The Fancy Bear threat group gained notoriety following its role in the 2016 US election interference and similarly used images of women as lures for cyberattacks against a Ukrainian energy facility earlier this month.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Apple Hit By 2 No-Click Zero-Days in Blastpass Exploit Chain
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
W3LL Gang Compromises Thousands of Microsoft 365 Accounts
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
5 Ways to Prepare for Google's 90-Day TLS Certificate Expiration
Murali Palanisamy, Chief Solutions Officer, AppViewX
Rackspace Faces Massive Cleanup Costs After Ransomware Attack
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports