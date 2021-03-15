Software Development Security Firm Argon Announces Launch

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

2021-03-16

Heap buffer overflow in tab groups in Google Chrome prior to 89.0.4389.90 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page.



2021-03-16

Use after free in Blink in Google Chrome prior to 89.0.4389.90 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page.



2021-03-16

Varnish varnish-modules before 0.17.1 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon restart) in some configurations. This does not affect organizations that only install the Varnish Cache product; however, it is common to install both Varnish Cache and varnish-modules. Specifically, a...



2021-03-16

Portainer 1.24.1 and earlier is affected by an insecure permissions vulnerability that may lead to remote arbitrary code execution. A non-admin user is allowed to spawn new containers with critical capabilities such as SYS_MODULE, which can be used to take over the Docker host.



2021-03-16