Dark Reading Staff
Software Development Security Firm Argon Announces Launch

Check Point founder Shlomo Kramer is one of the firm's investors.

Security startup Argon says it is exiting stealth mode and has announced its official launch this week.

Argon is focused on securing the software delivery process through visibility into the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline and the software development life cycle (SDLC), officials say. 

Argon, based in Tel Aviv, is launching with 15 employees. The company says it raised more than $4 million in initial funding led by Hyperwise Ventures. The firm has several well-known investors in the security space, including Shlomo Kramer, founder of Check Point, Imperva, and Cato Networks.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events.
 

