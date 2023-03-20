SecurityBridge Introduces The SAP Management Dashboard

Ingolstadt, Germany, March 20, 2023 – SAP security provider SecurityBridge — now operating in the U.S. — today announced the latest addition to the SecurityBridge Platform — the Management Dashboard for SAP security. The SAP Management Dashboard is a no-cost, additional application for the existing SecurityBridge Platform that combines all SAP data aspects and presents the information through a customizable, single pane of glass security dashboard view.

With the Dashboard, organizations can now benefit from analyzing live monitoring, static configuration validation, patching, interface traffic statistics, and code security information in one place. The dashboard provides real-time data, eliminating the need for outdated manual reporting. Additionally, the solution is fully customizable and can create multiple dashboards, allowing organizations to choose the views that best meet their needs.

Customizable views also include:

The number of new code vulnerabilities.

The current security posture of production systems.

Progress reports on implementing SAP security notes.

All open SAP security incidents.

"Thanks to the new security dashboard for SAP, management-level personnel can easily access preferred live data, enabling stakeholders to make quick, informed cybersecurity decisions based on real-time SAP data with just a click," said Christoph Nagy, CEO of SecurityBridge.

SecurityBridge's Management Dashboard is anticipated to be released in early Q2, 2023. As with all SecurityBridge apps, the Management Dashboard will evolve based on customer feedback.

Please visit our website for more information on SecurityBridge's SAP Management Dashboard.

About SecurityBridge

SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For more information, please visit securitybridge.com.