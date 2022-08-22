Secureworks: How To Distinguish Hype From Reality With AI in SecOps

The marketing hyperbole is plenty loud when it comes to artificial intelligence and its subset, machine learning, in the SOC and data center, and Secureworks’ Nash Borges offers a reality check on the emerging technologies. Borges takes a deeper cut at what it takes to add AI into the technology mix in a SOC. In a practical example, he describes how his team has applied AI and ML to threat detection. Borges also addresses whether AI is the panacea it’s built up to be for security management.