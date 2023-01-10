informa
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

SCOTUS OKs WhatsApp Suit Against NSO Group

Supreme Court rules WhatsApp can sue NSO Group for damages caused by unauthorized Pegasus spyware installations.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 10, 2023
Supreme Court building
Source: Ian Dagnall via Alamy Stock Photo

The US Supreme Court has denied a petition to block WhatsApp from suing NSO Group for damages caused by malicious Pegasus spyware installations.

WhatsApp claims the Israel-based NSO Group targeted 1,400 WhatsApp users in April and May of 2019 with Pegasus spyware, committing fraud against the company and bogging down the platform's servers.

The Supreme Court ruling means WhatsApp can proceed with its litigation.

"NSO's spyware has enabled cyberattacks targeting human rights activists, journalists, and government officials," Meta said in a statement following the ruling. "We firmly believe that their operations violate US law and they must be held to account for their unlawful operations."

