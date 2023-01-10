SCOTUS OKs WhatsApp Suit Against NSO Group

The US Supreme Court has denied a petition to block WhatsApp from suing NSO Group for damages caused by malicious Pegasus spyware installations.

WhatsApp claims the Israel-based NSO Group targeted 1,400 WhatsApp users in April and May of 2019 with Pegasus spyware, committing fraud against the company and bogging down the platform's servers.

The Supreme Court ruling means WhatsApp can proceed with its litigation.

"NSO's spyware has enabled cyberattacks targeting human rights activists, journalists, and government officials," Meta said in a statement following the ruling. "We firmly believe that their operations violate US law and they must be held to account for their unlawful operations."