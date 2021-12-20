SAIC Launches Rugged Apps to Provide Secure Commercial Apps to Government Users

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the launch of Rugged Apps™, which provides government customers with highly secure versions of commercial mobile applications and software scanning services for apps. Rugged Apps fortifies mobile applications by ensuring they are National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) compliant and shields against constantly evolving cyber threats.

“SAIC understands that government agencies want to use popular mobile applications to carry out their missions. Unfortunately, many commercial apps contain cybersecurity vulnerabilities,” said Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s National Security and Space Sector. “Rugged Apps offers SAIC’s innovative scanning and testing services for these popular applications, enabling the demonstration of meeting the government’s rigorous security requirements. After commercial apps are ruggedized, they can be securely used by the military, federal agencies and state governments.”

Avenza Maps Pro is the first app available for use through the Rugged Apps offering. This mobile mapping app is designed for individuals, organizations, governments and academic institutions across the globe that have a need for advanced geographic information capabilities in the field.

In November, SAIC hosted its inaugural Rugged Apps Mobile Challenge contest. Various commercial app developers demonstrated their mobile products, which included required features such as end-to-end encryption, multi-mode communications and secure group chat. HighSide, a global leader in secure collaboration and distributed data access controls, won the competition and a $25,000 prize. SAIC is conducting more app development competitions in 2022.

For more information about Rugged Apps, visit www.saic.com/ruggedapps.

