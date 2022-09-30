Safous Adds Browser Isolation to Its Zero-Trust Network Access Service

TOKYO (PRWEB) SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (TSE Prime: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, announced to add a new remote browser isolation function, "Browser Isolation" to the zero-trust network access (ZTNA) (*) service, "Safous", which is mainly available for users in the U.S and Asia and will be available starting today.

The Safous platform is a zero-trust remote access service that provides application-level control over corporate applications and external software as a service (SaaS) access from a remote environment. This optional Browser Isolation function is Safous' proprietary, sandbox-based virtual browser that allows users to access applications and SaaS virtually, eliminating browser-based threats and providing more secure access.

"Kasm Technologies is honored to provide Kasm Workspaces remote browser isolation, our web-native secure remote access and DevOps-enabled container streaming technology, to Safous’ Browser Isolation function. Browser Isolation is an industry-leading, cost-effective, and secure browser-based remote access solution,” stated Justin Travis, Co-founder and CEO of Kasm Technologies.

ZTNA is a zero-trust solution that provides seamless and secure remote access to internal applications. Instead of authenticating at the boundaries of the enterprise network, authentication is performed through a trusted broker system each time an application is accessed.

More companies have started using SaaS in recent years, including powerhouses like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, due to the popularization of hybrid work. Unfortunately, these cloud-based systems are critical targets for attackers. In several reported cases, company networks are infected with malware and ransomware through a remote environment, causing a data breach and the suspension of business operations.

Because the browser and network on the terminal side are not secure in remote environments – and are potentially infected with malware already – the need to access internal data from remote environments securely has become a more urgent issue for companies. To solve this problem, Browser Isolation protects the terminal from browser-based threats and securely controls file manipulation when users access SaaS or corporate applications from a remote environment.

One of the benefits of utilizing virtual browsers is that they defend corporate networks from risky websites. Browser Isolation provides a virtual browser that allows users to access business applications and external SaaS applications securely – even if their PCs are vulnerable. This function also prohibits users from downloading and executing malicious files that come from email, eliminating the threat of intrusion through the internet. Website content is streamed to user browsers, allowing them to access any web application safely.

Companies also benefit from enhanced protection of sensitive data with the Browser Isolation function. Browser Isolation allows individual users to control file uploads and downloads centrally, and sensitive data is accessed through the virtual browser to prevent data breaches. Additionally, downloaded data and access history are deleted at the end of each session to ensure security.

With the release of Browser Isolation, Safous is introducing a new “Advanced'' pricing tier. This tier includes everything the “Standard” and “Standard Plus” packages offers, including multi-factor authentication, external account linkage, flexible policy settings, and more – plus, Safous’ new, advanced Browser Isolation function. For more information about pricing and the features included in each tier, please visit https://www.safous.com/pricing.

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, system integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022. For more information about IIJ, visit the official website: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/.

