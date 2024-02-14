Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Threat actors first infected the Hipocrate Information System with a variant of the Phobos ransomware family — and then it spread across the nation's healthcare organizations.
February 14, 2024
A rapidly spreading ransomware infection plaguing some 100 hospitals and medical facilities and hospitals in Romania started with an infection at a third-party healthcare platform provider.
The Romanian National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) said the ransomware originated from Hipocrate Information System (HIS), an integrated healthcare management system platform that is sold by Romanian Soft Company (RSC).
Romania's Pitesi Pediatric Hospital was the first known victim of the domino-effect cyberattack on Feb. 10, and the other hospitals were hit on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. The unidentified attackers dropped the Backmydata malware — a relative of the Phobos ransomware family — and demanded 3.5 BTC or 157,000 euro.
"Most of the affected hospitals have data backups from the affected servers, with data saved relatively recently (1-2-3 days ago) except for one, whose data was saved 12 days ago. This could allow for easier restoration of services and data," the DNSC said.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Making Sense of Security Operations DataFeb 21, 2024
Unbiased Testing. Unbeatable ResultsFeb 22, 2024
Your Everywhere Security Guide: 4 Steps to Stop CyberattacksFeb 27, 2024
API Security: Protecting Your Application's Attack SurfaceFeb 29, 2024
Securing the Software Development Life Cycle from Start to FinishMar 06, 2024