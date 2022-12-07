Piiano Equips Developers to Stop Sensitive Data Breaches

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Piiano , a data protection company co-founded by celebrated security experts Gil Dabah, CEO and Ariel Shiftan, CTO, today announced the release of the Piiano Vault, a secure database for enterprises to safely store and use sensitive personal data and comply with evolving privacy regulations. Basic functionality is now available for free. Deployed directly in an enterprise’s own cloud environment, the Vault provides complete control over critical customer data and was designed to be the most secure database on the market.

Enterprises that collect sensitive data face mounting pressure to protect it and maintain customer privacy in the wake of high-profile data leaks and broadening regulations. Gartner findings demonstrate intensifying budgetary spending across data privacy and security by 14.2% and 16.9%, respectively. According to a survey conducted by Piiano on privacy best practices, 80% of companies now attempt to treat sensitive data differently, with 45% highly prioritizing Personal Identifiable Information (PII) protection.

However, operationalizing such practices at scale requires the involvement of developers tasked with embedding security into the very frameworks of their enterprise environments. This is an enormous undertaking, and many developers find themselves scrambling to retrofit privacy and security into existing environments and workflows. In most cases, such a feat requires companies to embark on a years-long, expensive development project even as the underlying risk grows and becomes a moving target. By contrast, Piiano intends to significantly accelerate such transformations and deliver unprecedented ROI on related initiatives.

As enterprise R&D outpaces security efforts, the safety and protection of customer data remains disorganized and consequently highly vulnerable to potential breaches. Piiano’s solution is based on embedding security and de-identifying data as part of product development. The company’s approach starts by isolating customer secrets and similar types of sensitive data in a separate, zero-trust vault. It is a best practice already exercised by large companies like Google, Netflix, USAA and JPMC. Both Dabah and Shiftan assert that keeping sensitive data separate and untouchable can all but nullify the true privacy risk.

“By centralizing sensitive data into one place with Piiano, developers can easily integrate with existing building blocks like field-level encryption, tokenization, masking, data retention and granular access control. Even more exciting are the major breakthroughs we’ve made in providing capabilities to search through encrypted data,” says Shiftan. “In this way, the Piiano Vault simplifies regulatory compliance by providing developers with out-of-the-box support for staples of GDPR and CCPA requirements, such as data subject access rights, consent, retention, minimization, traceability and more.”

In praise of Piiano’s approach, author of "Data Privacy: A Runbook for Engineers" and Piiano board advisor Nishant Bhajaria said, “Gil and Ariel’s groundbreaking technology has the potential to be an incredible service to enterprises in an age where the sale of stolen sensitive customer data has become so widespread and lucrative. I commend them for helping companies seamlessly incorporate privacy into day-to-day operations.”

For more information visit: https://piiano.com/pii-data-privacy-vault/

About Piiano

Piiano provides developer infrastructure to protect customer secrets and ensure their privacy — even in the event of a breach. Safely use and store sensitive data in our Vault and leverage our Scanner to quickly identify PII usages across source code for full visibility into your privacy issues. With Piiano’s building blocks, engineers and security leaders can save time, effort and resources while achieving secure and compliant applications.