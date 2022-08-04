Phylum Releases a Free Community Edition to Make Software Supply Chain Security More Accessible

EVERGREEN, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Phylum, The Software Supply Chain Security Company, announces the release of its free Phylum Community Edition to expand the standard in supply chain security risk analysis to everyone.



Users can quickly understand valuable risk insights based on our unique approach to defending the software supply chain.



The free Phylum Community Edition allows any user to identify open-source risks across five domains with deductive analysis that is integrated into every stage of a build. Available immediately, users can:





— Sign up for a free, individual account here

— Work on up to five projects at a time

— Join the Phylum slack community to collaborate with other developers and security professionals

— Get exclusive access to future beta features

— Contribute feedback to the product

— Access community support

