Contrary to reported claims from notorious ransomware group BlackCat/ALPH, financial technology vendor Tipalti said its investigation has turned up no evidence of a breach so far.

Dark Web Informer shared a screenshot of a purported Dark Web post from BlackCat/ALPHV on social media, which claimed the gang has maintained persistent access to Tipalti's systems since Sept. 8. Further, it bragged it has exfiltrated mass amounts of data and threatened to go after Tipalti's customer Roblox. The post said it was a Tipalti insider that helped the ransomware group gain access.

To add a bit of intellectual heft to the extortion, the post quotes a piece of research from 2022 by Josiah Dykstra, arguing the benefits of paying a ransom demand, citing the "opportunity cost of action bias in cybersecurity incident response."

It's safe to say the publication didn't persuade Tipalti to rush into negotiations. Instead, the payment-processing vendor said that it hasn't seen any proof of the ransomware group's claims.

"Tipalti takes the security of our systems and data very seriously and has strong security protocols and tools in place," a company spokesperson tells Dark Reading. "The Tipalti cybersecurity team and third-party forensic experts have been continually investigating this threat and have found no evidence of any breach or data leak of Tipalti or Tipalti customer data."

Roblox has not responded to a request for comment.