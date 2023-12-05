Sponsored By

Payments Giant Tipalti: No Ransomware Breach, No Threat to RobloxPayments Giant Tipalti: No Ransomware Breach, No Threat to Roblox

BlackCat/ALPHV claims it has had access to the payments technology vendor's systems since September, and threatens follow-on attacks on its customer Roblox.

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

December 5, 2023

1 Min Read
Secure payment processing diagram
Source: Luis Moreira via Alamy Stock Photo

Contrary to reported claims from notorious ransomware group BlackCat/ALPH, financial technology vendor Tipalti said its investigation has turned up no evidence of a breach so far.

Dark Web Informer shared a screenshot of a purported Dark Web post from BlackCat/ALPHV on social media, which claimed the gang has maintained persistent access to Tipalti's systems since Sept. 8. Further, it bragged it has exfiltrated mass amounts of data and threatened to go after Tipalti's customer Roblox. The post said it was a Tipalti insider that helped the ransomware group gain access.

To add a bit of intellectual heft to the extortion, the post quotes a piece of research from 2022 by Josiah Dykstra, arguing the benefits of paying a ransom demand, citing the "opportunity cost of action bias in cybersecurity incident response."

It's safe to say the publication didn't persuade Tipalti to rush into negotiations. Instead, the payment-processing vendor said that it hasn't seen any proof of the ransomware group's claims.

"Tipalti takes the security of our systems and data very seriously and has strong security protocols and tools in place," a company spokesperson tells Dark Reading. "The Tipalti cybersecurity team and third-party forensic experts have been continually investigating this threat and have found no evidence of any breach or data leak of Tipalti or Tipalti customer data."

Roblox has not responded to a request for comment.

About the Author(s)

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

See more from Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Okta logo
Application Security
Okta Breach Widens to Affect 100% of Customer BaseOkta Breach Widens to Affect 100% of Customer Base
byBecky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Nov 30, 2023
4 Min Read
Businesswoman with ponytail in black suit and businessman in black suit with laptop sit at office desk with stack of presents, look at laptop
Endpoint Security
10 Holiday Gifts for Stressed-Out Security Pros10 Holiday Gifts For Stressed-Out Security Pros
byEricka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Nov 30, 2023
10 Slides
A row of brown cowboy boots in the su
Endpoint Security
Critical 'LogoFAIL' Bugs Offer Secure Boot Bypass for Millions of PCsCritical 'LogoFAIL' Bugs Offer Secure Boot Bypass for Millions of PCs
byNathan Eddy, Contributing Writer
Dec 1, 2023
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events