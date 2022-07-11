informa
Online Payment Fraud Expected to Cost $343B Over Next 5 Years

Fraudster innovation will continue to drive successful phishing, business email compromise, and socially engineered attacks, researchers say.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 11, 2022
Computer keyboard button that reads "secure payment" to illustrate online payment fraud
Source: Illia Uriadnikov via Alamy

Despite ratcheted-up efforts to prevent account takeover, fraudsters are cashing in on a range of online payment fraud schemes, which researchers predict will cost retail organizations more than $343 billion over the next five years. 

Physical good purchases are loss leaders, making up 49% of online payment fraud, driven in large part by developing markets with little address verification, according to a new Juniper Research report. 

"Fundamentally, no two online transactions are the same, so the way transactions are secured cannot follow a one-size-fits-all solution," Nick Maynard, the report's author, explained in a statement along with the latest online payment fraud findings. "Payment fraud detection and prevention vendors must build a multitude of verification capabilities, and intelligently orchestrate different solutions depending on circumstances, in order to correctly protect both merchants and users." 

