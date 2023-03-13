informa
Application Security
Hackers Lure Cybersecurity Researchers With Fake LinkedIn Recruiter Profiles

Campaign demonstrates the DPRK-backed cyberattackers are gaining tools to avoid EDR tools.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 13, 2023
LinkedIn recruiter screen on device
Source: Alekesey Zotov via Alamy

North Korean advanced persistent threat (APT) group Lazarus (aka UNC290) has been targeting security researchers with a phishing campaign via LinkedIn since last June.

Mandiant reported that the phishing attacks started against a US-based tech company, and noted the threat actors were using three new code families — Touchmove, Sideshow, and Touchshift — in their activities.

Posing as recruiters on LinkedIn, the group works to earn a victim's trust, and it then convinces them engage on WhatsApp or by email, where they can send a malware dropper, Mandiant explained.

"Following the identification of this campaign, Mandiant responded to multiple UNC2970 intrusions targeting US and European media organizations through spear-phishing that used a job recruitment theme and demonstrated advancements in the groups ability to operate in cloud environments and against endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools," Mandiant said about the emerging phishing campaign.

Threat IntelligenceRiskRemote Workforce
