Application Security
Noname: Proactiveness Is the Name of the Game in App Security

Noname Security's Shay Levi joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about making code more secure.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Noname Security's Shay Levi
Informa Tech

Software code has come under attack in innovative and deeply troubling ways, says Noname Security CTO and co-founder Shay Levi. These attacks have altered the security landscape for both developers and their organizations, not to mention their suppliers, partners, and customers. API security testing has emerged as one solution, as has a more proactive approach to application security, without impeding development speed and efficiency, Levi says.

