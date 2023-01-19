New Research From EMA Reveals How Organizations Are Struggling to Develop Secure Software Applications

BOULDER, Colo. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management

Associates (EMA(TM)), a leading IT and data management research and consulting

firm, has released a new research report, "Secure Coding Practices - Growing

Success or Zero-Day Epidemic?" authored by Christopher M. Steffen, managing

research director of security and risk management at EMA, and Ken Buckler,

research analyst covering security and risk management at EMA.



From 2015 to 2021, the number of new vulnerabilities per year in the National

Vulnerability Database grew from 6,487 to 20,139.* This increase in

vulnerabilities may be due to a significant skills gap when it comes to secure

software development. In 2019, a review of the top 20 computer science schools

found that out of all the schools listed, only one listed security as an

undergraduate degree requirement for computer science.** Simply put, software

developers are not being taught secure coding practices at colleges and

universities, and with a significant number of organizations failing to invest

in any secure coding training whatsoever, even some of the most seasoned

developers in the industry may have little to no awareness of secure coding

concepts.



EMA surveyed 129 professionals across multiple industry verticals, seeking to

understand how organizations are tackling the challenge of developing secure

software applications. The results revealed that over half of organizations

performing software development struggle with fully integrating security into

their software development lifecycle (SDLC), and many organizations are failing

to make critical investments in enhancing the security knowledge of their

development teams.



Some of the key findings include:



-- 69.3% of organizations have SDLCs that miss critical security steps.

This includes 45.3% of organizations that do not have a dedicated

validation step in their security SDLC, 20% of organizations that do

not have a dedicated planning step, and 4% that do not have a

dedicated implementation step.

-- 100% of organizations using a combination of code reviews, code

scanning tools, and third-party training saw improvement in their code

security.

-- Only 75% of organizations not using training saw improvement in their

code security.

All too often when it comes to cybersecurity, the human element is the most

overlooked component of any system. With lowest adoption rates (54%) and highest

code security improvement rates (100%), third-party training appears to be the

critical component in which some organizations are failing to invest.



"The human element is the first and last line of defense when it comes to any

cybersecurity program," said Buckler. "The rapidly growing number of software

vulnerabilities discovered per year clearly outlines the need for better

cybersecurity practices from the ground up. This includes developing secure

applications from the start through investing in improving the secure coding

practices of the industry's software development workforce."



A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "Secure

Coding Practices - Growing Success or Zero-Day Epidemic?"



EMA will reveal highlights from the report during the free February 7th webinar,

"Secure Coding Practices - Growing Success or Zero-Day Epidemic?"



Security Journey sponsored this independent research report. Security Journey

offers robust application security education tools to help developers and the

entire SDLC team recognize and understand vulnerabilities and threats to

proactively mitigate these risks.