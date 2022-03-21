Name That Toon: Sleep Like a Baby

Babies sure know how to melt their parents' hearts. What could the pair above be saying? Send us your ideas for the perfect caption. The one with the most votes will earn its witty writer a $25 Amazon gift card.

You have four ways to submit your idea:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading March Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, April 13, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner

A high-five goes to Jim Migliaccio, a business development executive at Lineage, whose winning caption appears below the cartoon, below. A $25 Amazon gift card is heading your way.