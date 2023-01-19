informa
Commentary

Name That Toon: Poker Hand

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
January 19, 2023
5 people sitting around a table playing poker, but instead of cards they're holding smartphones
Source: John Klossner

New year, new cartoon contest! We're flushed with excitement, knowing our clever, cybersecurity-minded readers are going to come up with imaginative captions for our latest cartoon, above. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Feb. 8, 2023, deadline.

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading January Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Dave Brassey is one bright guy! The manager of privacy, security and risk assurance at Australia-based software company Family Zone Cyber Safety won our December "Kiss and Tell" contest for his caption, below. A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way. Thanks to everyone who submitted an idea!

"I thought this was a DevOps party? InfoSec is always trying to get in on the action!"

