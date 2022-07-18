informa
Application Security
1 min read
article

Name That Toon: Modern-Day Fable

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
July 18, 2022
DRToon_July2022.jpg
Source: John Klossner

We provide the carrot — the chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card — and you provide a possible caption for the cartoon above. It's that simple (and no worries about a stick). Here are four convenient ways to submit your idea:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading July Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, August 11, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner
We had a record number of submissions for our "Cuter Than a June Bug" caption contest. But, of course, only one person can win, and that person happens to be the very clever Kenny M. Congratulations! A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way.

