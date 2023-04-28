Mend: Building a Long-Term Health Plan For Open Source Security

The open source community has typically focused more on remediation than prevention, and that's starting to change, notes Arabella Hallawell, CMO with Mend. She also describes how improved dependency management can reduce the scope of the attack surface, as well as how automation can be applied to improve operational efficiency. Hallawell also addresses how organizations can assign a confidence level to updates and how to prioritize vulnerability remediation.

Arabella Hallawell is the Chief Marketing Officer of Mend.io, a company that enables organizations to accelerate the development of secure software at scale with automated tools that help bridge the security knowledge gap. Arabella has been working in the security space for over 20 years. In addition to her role at Mend.io, she is also a board member of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).