informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
video

Mend: Building a Long-Term Health Plan For Open Source Security

Arabella Hallawell, CMO with Mend, joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss securing assets and attack surface management.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Arabella Hallawell, CMO with Mend
Source: Informa Tech

The open source community has typically focused more on remediation than prevention, and that's starting to change, notes Arabella Hallawell, CMO with Mend. She also describes how improved dependency management can reduce the scope of the attack surface, as well as how automation can be applied to improve operational efficiency. Hallawell also addresses how organizations can assign a confidence level to updates and how to prioritize vulnerability remediation.

Arabella Hallawell is the Chief Marketing Officer of Mend.io, a company that enables organizations to accelerate the development of secure software at scale with automated tools that help bridge the security knowledge gap. Arabella has been working in the security space for over 20 years. In addition to her role at Mend.io, she is also a board member of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

CloudEndpoint
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports