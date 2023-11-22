Kiteworks' Maytech Acquisition Reaffirms Commitment to UK Market

PRESS RELEASE

London / San Mateo, USA, November 22, 2023 – Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network, announced today the merger with Maytech, which offers data file transfer solutions to organisations representing numerous industries. The strategic move solidifies Kiteworks' leadership in the UK market while extending additional sensitive content communication offerings in the Kiteworks platform to Maytech by combining technological strengths and customer reach of both organisations.

The acquisition fosters innovation efforts by combining technological expertise and shared resources. It also strengthens Kiteworks’ commitment to the managed file transfer (MFT) market, a core offering in the Maytech technology portfolio. "The Maytech acquisition reaffirms our commitment to the UK market while strengthening our innovation and focus on our managed file transfer capabilities," said Jonathan Yaron, Chairman and CEO, Kiteworks. "At the same time, Maytech customers can gain access to our modernised file and email data communications platform, including MFTP, that delivers advanced security and compliance. The acquisition also synergises technological advancements to accelerate research and development, bringing advanced features to market faster."

Maytech customers can expect a smooth transition during the acquisition and has the option to access Kiteworks-enabled Private Content Network offerings to improve risk management, enhance automated data transfers using Kiteworks MFT capability, and benefit from global, around-the-clock support. Kiteworks streamlines the protection of sensitive communications through a unified platform, enabling centralised control and consistent application of robust security measures across all channels. In addition, with adherence to stringent regulations like ISO 27001/27017/27018, SOC 2 Type II, FedRAMP, Cyber Essentials Plus, and others, Kiteworks ensures data handling and storage surpass regulatory demands for data privacy and sovereignty.

Kiteworks is protected with a hardened virtual appliance that minimises attack surfaces, embedded antivirus, WAF, and network firewall capabilities, AI-enabled anomaly detection, and integrated advanced security capabilities such as CDR, DLP, and ATP. Maytech customers electing to move to Kiteworks get access to dedicated around-the-clock support operations that provide continuous assistance, from initial setup to ongoing operations.

“Joining forces with the leader in secure content communications represents a tremendous opportunity for Maytech to reinforce our commitment to customers,” said John Lynch, CEO, Maytech. “Kiteworks shares our passion for pioneering innovations that safeguard sensitive data. By merging our expertise, we will accelerate our ability to equip customers with cutting-edge solutions that reduce security and compliance risks. Our customers will certainly benefit by gaining access to a broader array of secure content communications tools by leveraging the Kiteworks platform, including a robust security architecture, all while seeing no service interruptions or near-term product changes.”

About Kiteworks

Kiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 35 million end users for over 3,800 global enterprises and government agencies.

About Maytech

Maytech simplifies and secures data sharing for customers, offering robust file transfer solutions since 2006. Catering to various sectors, including government and finance, Maytech meets evolving needs through features like automated workflows, large file handling, and secure API integration. Adhering to top security standards, Maytech is ISO 27001 certified and helps organizations to demonstrate compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and other data privacy regulations. Its platform ensures centralized control, detailed audit trails, and precise permission settings. Around-the-clock support from Maytech's dedicated teams guarantees smooth setup and operation, highlighting commitment to reliable customer service.