Sponsored By

Improper content filtering in a core function allows multiple paths to exploitation for CVE-2024-21726.

Dark Reading Staff

February 20, 2024

1 Min Read
workspace with computer and smartphone, joomla logo on screen.
Source: Jorge Pérez via Alamy Stock Photo

The Joomla open source content management system (CMS) is vulnerable to multiple cross-site scripting (XSS) security vulnerabilities that could allow remote code execution (RCE).

Sonar's Vulnerability Research Team discovered that one fundamental flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-21726, is at the heart of the issues. It affects Joomla's core filter component.

"Inadequate content filtering leads to XSS vulnerabilities in various components," according to Joomla's advisory, which called the bug "moderate" but did not include a CVSS vulnerability-severity score.

Cyberattackers can exploit XSS bugs to inject malicious scripts into benign and trusted websites, which can in turn steal visitor information, perform malicious redirects, or infect users with malware. In this case, assailants can trigger the issues by convincing an administrator to click on a malicious link.

Joomla powers around 2% of all websites, with most deployments publicly accessible — making it an ongoing target for threat actors. The issue is patched in Joomla versions 5.0.3/4.4.3, released today, so users should update ASAP to avoid falling prey to attackers.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Laptop computer displaying logo of Microsoft Exchange
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Microsoft Exchange Server Flaw Exploited as a Zero-Day BugMicrosoft Exchange Server Flaw Exploited as a Zero-Day Bug
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Feb 15, 2024
4 Min Read
an image of a typhoon in the Pacific ocean from space
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Volt Typhoon Hits Multiple Electric Utilities, Expands Cyber ActivityVolt Typhoon Hits Multiple Electric Utilities, Expands Cyber Activity
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Feb 15, 2024
6 Min Read
A screen displaying many different types of charts and graphs to show what data is being analyzed.
Cybersecurity Analytics
10 Security Metrics Categories CISOs Should Present to the Board10 Security Metrics Categories CISOs Should Present to the Board
byEricka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Feb 14, 2024
6 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events