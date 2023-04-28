informa
Application Security
1 MIN READ
video

Invicti Zooms In On Vulnerabilities That Plague Developers, Security Pros

Invicti's Patrick Vandenberg joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss the latest global threat report.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Invicti's Patrick Vandenberg
Source: Informa Tech

Invicti's Patrick Vandenberg reveals findings from the company's latest AppSec report, looking at trends Invicti has recently observed and how they're evolving. Remote code execution is up 40%, and Vandenberg provides context and insight for that increase. He addresses how 2021's Log4Shell incident showed the criticality of vulnerability scanning. And Vandenberg has some suggestions for ways developers and security pros can better leverage AppSec practices.

