PRESS RELEASE

PITTSBURGH, PA – October 1, 2024 – ForAllSecure, the world's most advanced application security testing company, today announced it is changing its corporate name to Mayhem Security (“Mayhem”), signaling a new era of growth and opportunity aligned with its award-winning Mayhem Application Security platform.

Founded by a team of researchers from Carnegie Mellon, the company’s focus has evolved from research, development, and education to a product company centered around its Mayhem platform that quickly went from a Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) Cyber Grand Challenge prototype to an in-demand commercialized AI-driven application security platform. Today, the Mayhem platform has been integrated into thousands of open-source projects, building a library of behavioral tests, identifying new zero-days, and helping defend against software supply chain threats. The name change follows record product achievements, with platform ARR rising 275% year over year and 78% of customers expanding their Mayhem footprint at or before their first subscription renewal.

“ForAllSecure has a long, successful history, from winning the DARPA Grand Challenge to dedicating ourselves to research and innovation in the cybersecurity industry through Mayhem Heroes, hackathons, and consulting,” said David Brumley, CEO of Mayhem. “Our new name and focus mark an important evolution for us as the Mayhem brand becomes synonymous with the platform that is transforming API security testing and has powered our growth. In fact, for several years, it was the majority of our revenue. Our new positioning is a natural next step as we continue the hard work of our dedicated researchers and hackers who will continue to push out innovative research and prototype new ways to defend software.”

The past year has been a banner year, with the company achieving key innovation milestones. Most notably, Mayhem released Mayhem Dynamic software bill of materials (SBOM), which brings Mayhem’s runtime intelligence to the world of software composition analysis (SCA) and SBOM by looking at an application’s actual behavior to find only real, exploitable vulnerabilities, eliminating triage and investigations, and reducing false positives to increase developer velocity and minimize application risks. Mayhem re-architected its symbolic executor to test and triage 60% faster, released support for Windows-based applications, and launched a beta of automated harnessing for embedded systems.

Under the name Mayhem Security, the company will continue to collaborate with the government and the industry to advance cybersecurity and revolutionize how organizations approach cybersecurity by automating the process of finding and fixing software vulnerabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.mayhem.security/.