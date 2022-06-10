informa
How to Secure a High-Profile Event Like the Super Bowl

Cisco's TK Keanini and the NFL's Tomás Maldonado join Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about end-to-end security.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 10, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Cisco's TK Keanini and the NFL's Tomás Maldonado
Informa Tech

Whether you're locking down a network or facing fourth down with mere inches, resilience is key, according to Cisco's TK Keanini and Tomás Maldonado, CISO for the National Football League. In both cases, protection isn't optional — it's critical to ensuring smooth operations and success. Keanini and Maldonado also talk about the elements of successful partnering where design, implementation, and operation of the NFL's end-to-end security platform are concerned.

