informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Event
The Craziest Cyberattacks Seen In the Wild and How You Can Avoid Them | Jan 24 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

GoTo Encrypted Backups Stolen in LastPass Breach

Encrypted backups for several GoTo remote work tools were exfiltrated from LastPass, along with encryption keys.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 25, 2023
Screen capture of LastPass page
Source: LastPass screen capture

The GoTo remote work tool software platform has confirmed that encrypted backups for several of its tools, including Central, Pro, join.me, Hamachi, and RemotelyAnywhere, were exfiltrated, along with some encryption keys, in last November's compromise of the LastPass cloud-based password keeper.

The compromised GoTo data could include usernames, salted and hashed passwords, some multifactor authentication (MFA) settings, product settings, and licensing information, according to the company's recent disclosure.

Impacted customers will be contacted by GoTo directly, and all affected users will have their passwords and MFA settings reset, according to a post from GoTo CEO Paddy Srinivasan, which included details on the breach.

"In addition, we are migrating their accounts onto an enhanced identity management platform, which will provide additional security with more robust authentication and login-based security options," Srinivasan added.

Last December, LastPass confirmed the theft of customer data — a follow-on cyberattack from the previous August, when the LastPass source code was stolen.

CloudAttacks/BreachesEndpointAuthentication
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Rackspace Sunsets Email Service Downed in Ransomware Attack
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Five Guys Data Breach Puts HR Data Under a Heat Lamp
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Beyond the Obvious: The Boldest Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
API Security Is the New Black
Jonathan Care, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports