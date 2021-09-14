informa
Application Security
Google Patches Chrome Bugs Exploited in the Wild

CISA advises organizations to patch quickly to protect against zero-day exploits.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 14, 2021

Google this week released fixes for 11 vulnerabilities in its Chrome browser, two of which are zero-day bugs currently being exploited in the wild.

According to Google, the two vulnerabilities are CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633. CVE-2021-30632 is related to an "out of bounds write in V8", and CVE-2021-30633 is described as "use after free in Indexed DB API."

The DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an alert to organizations to apply the Chrome patches.

A full description of the patches from Google can be read here.

