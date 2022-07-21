informa
/
Announcements
Event
Building & Maintaining an Effective Remote Access Strategy | August 2 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building & Maintaining Security at the Network Edge | July 28 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Application Security
1 min read
article

Google Becomes First Cloud Operator to Join Healthcare ISAC

Google Cloud pledges experts and other resources to Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a community of healthcare infrastructure operators and owners.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 21, 2022
Tablet with Google Cloud homepage displayed
Source: Kalki via Alamy

The security-minded community of owners and operators of healthcare infrastructure just landed a big new member.

Google Cloud announced on Thursday that it has joined the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC). It plans to share its considerable intelligence, best practices, and experts to help secure healthcare and public health sector (HPH) networks.

It is the first time that a cloud provider has joined the alliance, despite the fact that the industry sector has increasingly turned to cloud storage, centralized electronic medical records, and software-as-a-service applications.

"Joining Health-ISAC directly fits into our shared-fate model — as opposed to the traditional (and inherently flawed) shared responsibility model," Taylor Lehmann, director at the Office of the CISO at Google Cloud, tells Dark Reading. "We are taking an active stake in the security posture of our customers by offering our own technologies, people, resources, and lessons learned — and we encourage other hyperscalers to do the same."

OperationsCloudIoTEndpointPrivacyAuthentication
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Fake Google Software Updates Spread New Ransomware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Phishing Attacks Shame, Scare Victims into Surrendering Twitter, Discord Credentials
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
ICYMI: Critical Cisco RCE Bug, Microsoft Breaks Down Hive, SHI Cyberattack
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
How to Keep EVs From Taking Down the Electrical Grid
Michael Sanchez, CEO, Itegriti
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports