Google Becomes First Cloud Operator to Join Healthcare ISAC

The security-minded community of owners and operators of healthcare infrastructure just landed a big new member.

Google Cloud announced on Thursday that it has joined the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC). It plans to share its considerable intelligence, best practices, and experts to help secure healthcare and public health sector (HPH) networks.

It is the first time that a cloud provider has joined the alliance, despite the fact that the industry sector has increasingly turned to cloud storage, centralized electronic medical records, and software-as-a-service applications.

"Joining Health-ISAC directly fits into our shared-fate model — as opposed to the traditional (and inherently flawed) shared responsibility model," Taylor Lehmann, director at the Office of the CISO at Google Cloud, tells Dark Reading. "We are taking an active stake in the security posture of our customers by offering our own technologies, people, resources, and lessons learned — and we encourage other hyperscalers to do the same."